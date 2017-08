BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announces Q2 2017 results

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - ‍reaffirms full-year 2017 outlook​

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announces second quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.325 billion to $1.405 billion

* Q2 sales $393 million versus I/B/E/S view $384.3 million

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - qtrly loss per share ‍$0.38​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Houghton mifflin harcourt co - ‍billings for Q2 of 2017 were $395 million, down 4%​