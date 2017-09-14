BRIEF-Houston American Energy provides update on Reeves County drilling operations

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Houston American Energy Corp

* Houston American Energy announces initial production rate on O‘brien #3h well and provides update on Reeves County drilling operations

* Says wells are expected to be brought onto production upon completion of construction of gas flow lines, which is expected during sept​

* Says 2 additional reeves county wells are planned to commence drilling operations during Q4 at an estimated cost of $3.5 million​

* Says "‍we expect to see meaningful improvements in our production, revenue and profitability by end of Q3 and into Q4 2017"​