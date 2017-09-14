FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Houston American Energy provides update on Reeves County drilling operations
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月14日 / 下午5点27分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Houston American Energy provides update on Reeves County drilling operations

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Houston American Energy Corp

* Houston American Energy announces initial production rate on O‘brien #3h well and provides update on Reeves County drilling operations

* Says wells are expected to be brought onto production upon completion of construction of gas flow lines, which is expected during sept​

* Says 2 additional reeves county wells are planned to commence drilling operations during Q4 at an estimated cost of $3.5 million​

* Says “‍we expect to see meaningful improvements in our production, revenue and profitability by end of Q3 and into Q4 2017”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

