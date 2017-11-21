FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HP Inc reports qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.44
频道
专题
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 晚上9点48分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-HP Inc reports qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.44

1 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - HP Inc:

* HP Inc. reports fiscal 2017 full-year and fourth quarter results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.39 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $13.9 billion vs I/B/E/S view $13.35 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.75 to $1.85

* Sees Q1 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40 to $0.43

* Sees Q1 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.38 to $0.42 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $1.70 to $1.80 from continuing operations

* Qtrly total personal systems net revenue $‍9,084​ million vs $8,018 million

* Qtrly printing net revenue $‍4,877​ million vs $4,558 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below