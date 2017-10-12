FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HP Inc says sees FY 2018 non-GAAP EPS $1.74 to $1.84
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 晚上11点55分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-HP Inc says sees FY 2018 non-GAAP EPS $1.74 to $1.84

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - HP Inc -

* HP Inc. announces fiscal 2018 financial outlook

* HP Inc - Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.74 to $1.84

* HP Inc - Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $1.69 to $1.79 from continuing operations

* ‍HP Inc - Estimates fiscal 2018 free cash flow of at least $3.0 billion​

* ‍HP Inc - Expects to return 50%-75% of fiscal 2018 free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases​

* HP Inc - Company indicated it expects a 5% increase in planned quarterly dividend amount in fiscal 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below