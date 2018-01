BRIEF-HP Recalls Batteries For Notebook Computers, Mobile Workstations Due To Fire, Burn Hazards

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* HP RECALLS BATTERIES FOR NOTEBOOK COMPUTERS AND MOBILE WORKSTATIONS DUE TO FIRE AND BURN HAZARDS

* SAYS RECALL INVOLVES ABOUT 50,000 LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES FOR HP NOTEBOOK COMPUTERS AND MOBILE WORKSTATIONS

* SAYS ‍HP WILL PROVIDE FREE BATTERY REPLACEMENT SERVICES BY AN AUTHORIZED TECHNICIAN​

* SAYS REGARDING RECALL, HP RECEIVED 8 REPORTS OF BATTERY PACKS OVERHEATING, MELTING, OR CHARRING, INCLUDING 3 REPORTS OF PROPERTY DAMAGE TOTALING $4,500