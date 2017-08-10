FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 天前
BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly ‍FFO per stapled unit C$0.46​
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日 / 下午4点10分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly ‍FFO per stapled unit C$0.46​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust :

* H&R REIT announces second quarter 2017 results and renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Qtrly ‍ FFO per stapled unit $0.46​

* Under NCIB, co will have ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 5 million stapled units on open market

* NCIB to commence on Aug 15, 2017, remain in effect until earlier of Aug 14, 2018, date on which co bought maximum number of stapled units ​

* Q2 FFO per share view C$0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Occupancy as at June 30, 2017 was 96.3% compared to 95.6% as at June 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below