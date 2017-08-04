FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 天前
BRIEF-HRG Group Q3 earnings per share $0.01‍​
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月4日 / 晚上8点48分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-HRG Group Q3 earnings per share $0.01‍​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 4 (Reuters) - HRG Group Inc

* HRG Group Inc reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue fell 4.3 percent to $1.3 billion

* Q3 loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* HRG Group Inc - ‍ "HRG has not set a definitive schedule to complete its review of strategic alternatives"​

* HRG Group Inc -‍ during quarter, incurred incremental costs of $24.9 million from Spectrum Brands' rawhide safety recall; additional restructuring costs of $15.8 million

* HRG Group Inc - ‍decrease in qtrly revenues due to lower revenues from consumer products segment coupled with negative effect of foreign exchange rates​

* HRG Group Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.01‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

