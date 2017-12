Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hrg Group Inc:

* HRG GROUP - TO REDEEM ALL $864.4 MILLION 7.875% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019 AT PRICE EQUAL TO 100.000%, PLUS INTEREST TO REDEMPTION DATE

* HRG GROUP SAYS NOTES WILL BE REDEEMED ON JANUARY 15, 2018