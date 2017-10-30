BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada Q3 earnings per share $0.31

Oct 30 (Reuters) - HSBC Bank Canada -

* HSBC Bank Canada reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31

* Net interest income for the third quarter of 2017 was $292m, an increase of $8m, or 3%, compared with the third quarter of 2016

* Total assets were $93.2bn at 30 September 2017 compared with $94.7bn at 31 December 2016

* ‍Profit before income tax expense for quarter ended 30 September 2017 was $218m, an increase of 58% compared with same period in 2016​