Feb 19 (Reuters) - Hsbc Bank Canada:

* FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* ‍CO REPORTED A PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $206M FOR Q4 OF 2017, A DECREASE OF $45M, OR 18%, COMPARED WITH Q4 OF 2016​

* QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.28

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $318 MILLION VERSUS $282 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* ‍TOTAL ASSETS WERE $96.4 BILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2017, AN INCREASE OF $1.7 BILLION, OR 1.8%, FROM 31 DECEMBER 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: