Dec 14 (Reuters) - Psivida Corp:

* HSS AND PSIVIDA REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 1 KNEE OSTEOARTHRITIS PAIN STUDY DATA

* PSIVIDA CORP - BASED ON STUDY FINDINGS, IMPLANT WAS WELL TOLERATED AND SHOWED POTENTIAL ANALGESIC EFFECTS THROUGH SIX-MONTH STUDY PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: