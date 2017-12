Dec 20 (Reuters) - Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc:

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS - ON DEC. 18. CO, UNIT OF QIAGEN, AMENDED FIRST STATEMENT OF WORK UNDER MASTER AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS - UNDER AGREEMENT, QIAGEN AGREED TO PAY CO LOW, SINGLE-DIGIT MILLIONS OF DOLLARS FOR NEXT-PHASE ACTIVITIES FOR PROJECT Source text: (bit.ly/2BD4gOv)