Dec 26 (Reuters) - Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc:

* HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS EXPANDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY

* HTG MOLECULAR - TO DEVELOP CUSTOM PROFILING ASSAY TO SUPPORT BIOMARKER RESEARCH FOR 6 INDICATIONS WITHIN MERCK KGAA‘S DRUG DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: