BRIEF-Hubspot Reports Q4 Non-GAAP EPS Of $0.12

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hubspot Inc:

* HUBSPOT REPORTS STRONG Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 39 PERCENT TO $106.5 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE WAS $101.7 MILLION, UP 40 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51 TO $0.59

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10 TO $0.12

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $481 MILLION TO $485 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $109.2 MILLION TO $110.2 MILLION

* ‍SAYS JOHN KINZER, ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL BE LEAVING AT END OF 2018​

* SAYS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR A NEW CFO​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.07, REVENUE VIEW $101.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08, REVENUE VIEW $106.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43, REVENUE VIEW $472.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S