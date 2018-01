Jan 8 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc:

* HUDBAY ACQUIRES MINING PROPERTIES NEAR ITS CONSTANCIA MINE IN PERU

* HUDBAY MINERALS-UNIT ENTERED INTO OPTION AGREEMENT WITH PRIVATE PERUVIAN CONSORTIUM TO EARN 100% INTEREST IN CABALLITO, MARIA REYNA MINING PROPERTIES

* HUDBAY MINERALS INC - UNIT ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FROM PANORO MINERALS LTD 100% OF KUSIORCCO MINING PROPERTIES