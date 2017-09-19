FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hudson Global's unit enters amendment to receivables finance agreement
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
2017年9月19日 / 下午5点35分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Hudson Global's unit enters amendment to receivables finance agreement

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hudson Global Inc:

* Says on Sept 15, U.K. Unit of co entered amendment to receivables finance agreement for asset-based lending funding facility, dated Aug 1, 2014​

* Says amendment extends term of receivables finance agreement by 12 months from date of amendment-SEC filing​

* Says amendment reduced maximum core facility borrowing to £9.5 million from £11.5 million

* Says as a result of amendment, maximum borrowing was reduced to £10.0 million from £12.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2wucSrh) Further company coverage:

