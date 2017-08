Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

* Hudson Pacific Properties reports strong second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.48 excluding items

* Q2 FFO per share $0.48 including items

* Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $180.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.93 to $2.01 excluding items

* Company is narrowing its full-year 2017 FFO guidance to a range of $1.93 to $2.01 per diluted share