BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties says entered into agreement with affiliates of Blackstone to sell 100% interest in Hudson MC Partners

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hudson Pacific Properties Inc:

* Hudson Pacific Properties - On Sept 14, co entered into agreement with affiliates of Blackstone to sell 100% interest in Hudson MC Partners at price of $350 million

* Hudson Pacific Properties - Blackstone agreed to assume current outstanding loan obligations of $129.0 million for Pinnacle I and $87 million for Pinnacle II‍​

* Hudson Pacific - expects to receive proceeds of about $87.1 million from disposition of indirect 65 percent interests in Pinnacle I, Pinnacle II - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

