March 7 (Reuters) - Hudson Technologies Inc:

* HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS RECORD REVENUES OF $140.4 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2017; FULL YEAR EPS OF $0.26 PER DILUTED SHARE; NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.47

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.01 TO $0.02

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $44 MILLION TO $48 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27 TO $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: