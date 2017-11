BRIEF-Hudson's Bay Provides Update Regarding Strong Shareholder Support For Rhone Capital Equity Investment

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Hudson’s Bay Co:

* HUDSON‘S BAY COMPANY PROVIDES UPDATE REGARDING STRONG SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR RHÔNE CAPITAL EQUITY INVESTMENT

* HUDSON‘S BAY CO - ‍SHAREHOLDERS REPRESENTING ALMOST TWO-THIRDS OF HBC‘S OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES HAVE NOW CONFIRMED THEIR SUPPORT FOR THE TRANSACTIONS​

* HUDSON‘S BAY- ‍PROVIDES UPDATE ON SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR RHÔNE CAPITAL‘S $500 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT OF 8-YEAR MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: