FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Hudson's Bay says savings to include consolidating services, decreasing vendors
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月9日 / 下午2点00分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Hudson's Bay says savings to include consolidating services, decreasing vendors

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 9 (Reuters) - Hudson's Bay Co:

* Says may take additional real estate actions; could include sale of additional equity in joint ventures assets and potential IPO of either or both joint ventures

* CEO says company savings to include aligning purchasing contracts among banners, decreasing number of vendors, consolidating purchasing in areas like media, services and supply chain

* Chairman Richard Baker says continues to believe there are M&A opportunities around world

* CEO says Europe management also heavily focused on managing costs, conditions in Europe very different due to unionized workforce

* CEO says signed agreement after Kaufhof purchase that limits cuts in first several years

* CEO says streamlined company structure going forward will make any future acquisition easier to integrate

* CEO says Lord & Taylor are pretty productive department stores

* Baker: looking very, very carefully at opening any stores it presently does not have any commitments for Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Solarina Ho)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below