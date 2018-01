BRIEF-Hugoton Royalty Trust Declares No January Cash Distribution

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Hugoton Royalty Trust:

* HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST DECLARES NO JANUARY CASH DISTRIBUTION AND GIVES NOTICE OF TENTATIVE XTO SETTLEMENT AMOUNT

* HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST - SOUTHWEST BANK DECLARED THERE WOULD NOT BE A CASH DISTRIBUTION TO HOLDERS OF UNITS OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST FOR JAN 2018

* HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST - XTO ENERGY ADVISED TRUSTEE IT HAS REACHED TENTATIVE SETTLEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS IN CHIEFTAIN CLASS ACTION ROYALTY CASE

* HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST - ‍XTO ENERGY INFORMED TRUSTEE ON JAN 17, IT BELIEVES THAT PORTION OF SETTLEMENT THAT RELATES TO TRUST IS AS MUCH AS $20 MILLION​