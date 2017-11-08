BRIEF-Humana Inc Q3 GAAP earnings per share $3.44

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Humana Inc

* Humana reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.39

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $3.44

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $11.60

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share about $17.62

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍2017 operating cash flow guidance increased to $3.3 billion to $3.6 billion from $3.0 billion to $3.4 billion​

* In 3Q17, company initiated a voluntary early retirement program and an involuntary workforce reduction program​

* Voluntary early retirement program, involuntary workforce reduction program expected to impact about 2,700 employees, or 5.7 percent of workforce​

* Estimated charges recorded at corporate level and not allocated to segments for programs; estimated charges are excluded from adjusted results​

* As a result of implementation of programs, in 3Q17 company recorded estimated charges with an EPS impact of $0.54 ​

* GAAP consolidated revenues for 3Q17 were $13.28 billion, a decrease of $412 million, or 3 percent, from $13.69 billion in 3Q16

* Decreased FY EPS guidance, including impact of voluntary, involuntary workforce reduction, to about $17.62 versus earlier guidance of at least $17.83​

* Adjusted consolidated revenues for 3Q17 of $13.06 billion versus adjusted consolidated revenues for 3Q16 of $12.81 billion, increase of $245 million

* Individual medicare advantage membership was 2,849,400 as of Sept 30, 2017, a net increase of 17,700 from 2,831,700 at Sept 30, 2016‍​

* 3Q17 GAAP consolidated benefit ratio of 82.1 percent increased 60 basis points from 81.5 percent for 3q16

* 3Q17 adjusted consolidated benefit ratio of 82.4 percent increased 90 basis points from 3Q16 adjusted consolidated benefit ratio of 81.5 percent

* Group medicare advantage membership was 438,400 as of Sept 30, 2017, a net increase of 84,500 from 353,900 at Sept 30, 2016‍​

* Q3 revenue view $13.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $11.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: