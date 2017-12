BRIEF-Humana Issued Redemption Notices To Redeem Its $300 Mln Aggregate Principal Amount Of 6.30 Pct Senior Notes Due Aug 1, 2018

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* HUMANA INC - ‍ ISSUED REDEMPTION NOTICES TO REDEEM ITS $300 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.30% SENIOR NOTES DUE AUGUST 1, 2018 - SEC FILING

* HUMANA INC - ALSO‍ ISSUED REDEMPTION NOTICES TO REDEEM ITS $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 7.20% SENIOR NOTES DUE JUNE 15, 2018​

* HUMANA INC - ‍ 6.30% NOTES AND 7.20% NOTES TO BE REDEEMED ON DECEMBER 29, 2017​

* HUMANA INC - ‍ EXPECTS APPROXIMATELY $17.53 IN DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OR ABOUT $11.60 IN ADJUSTED EPS FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2017​