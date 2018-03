March 1 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* HUMANA - DURING MEETINGS WITH INVESTORS, TO REAFFIRM GUIDANCE OF ABOUT $13.16-$13.66 IN DILUTED EPS,OR ABOUT $13.50- $14.00 IN ADJUSTED EPS, FOR FY18

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $13.86 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2GQ7pvu) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)