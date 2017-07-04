FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Hunting says H1 2017 benefites from increase in onshore drilling in US
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月4日 / 早上6点29分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Hunting says H1 2017 benefites from increase in onshore drilling in US

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 4 (Reuters) - Hunting Plc

* Performance in first half of 2017 has benefited from increase in onshore drilling in US, particularly in shale oil regions such as permian basin in west texas

* Growth in activity since end of 2016 has meant hunting's perforating systems business has reported results ahead of management's expectations

* US offshore and international drilling markets remain weak due to low oil price

* Drilling budgets continue to be reduced by global operators, which adversely impacts hunting's businesses focused on these markets

* Net debt at 30 june 2017 has increased to approximately $8.0 million since year end

* Capital investment continues to be tightly controlled with spend in period being approximately $5.0 million

* Outlook for remainder of year is predicated on sustained us onshore drilling activity driving group's performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below