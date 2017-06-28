FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares 2017 planned actions include repurchase of up to $308 mln of common stock over next four quarters
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月28日 / 晚上10点06分 / 1 个月内

BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares 2017 planned actions include repurchase of up to $308 mln of common stock over next four quarters

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Huntington Bancshares Inc:

* Huntington Bancshares Inc - 2017 planned actions include repurchase of up to $308 million of common stock over next four quarters

* Huntington Bancshares - 2017 planned actions include a 38% increase in quarterly dividend per common share to $0.11, starting in q4 of 2017

* Huntington Bancshares - 2017 planned actions include maintaining dividends on outstanding classes of preferred stock and trust preferred securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below