BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares Q4 Adj Shr $0.26

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Huntington Bancshares Inc:

* HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED REPORTS RECORD QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL EARNINGS

* HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 4 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.26 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY REVENUE UP ABOUT 4 TO 6 PERCENT

* PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED TO $65 MILLION IN 2017 Q4 COMPARED TO $75 MILLION IN 2016 Q4

* QTRLY FTE NET INTEREST INCOME $782 MILLION VERSUS $748 MILLION LAST YEAR

* SAYS REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 9.89% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, UP FROM 9.56% AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

* SAYS $123 MILLION TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO FEDERAL TAX REFORM WAS RECORDED IN 2017 Q4 AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* SAYS FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% TO 6%