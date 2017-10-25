BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.23

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Huntington Bancshares Inc
* Huntington Bancshares Inc reports 2017 third quarter earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 revenue rose 17 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 23 percent
* Huntington Bancshares Inc qtrly provision for credit losses $44 million versus $64 million last year
* Huntington Bancshares Inc - qtrly net interest income - FTE $771 million versus $636 million last year
* Huntington Bancshares Inc - common equity tier 1 (CET1) risk-based capital ratio was 9.94 percent at September 30, 2017, up from 9.09 percent a year ago