BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries reports Q2 earnings per share $3.21

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

* Huntington Ingalls Industries reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $3.21

* Q2 revenue $1.86 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.79 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc - ‍ new business awards for quarter were about $3.4 billion, bringing total backlog to approximately $21.1 billion as of june 30​

* Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$2.51​