BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls says U.S. Govt, co reached settlement of co's claim for Avondale facility's restructuring costs​

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc :

* HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES - ‍ON NOV 16, U.S. GOVERNMENT, CO REACHED A SETTLEMENT OF CO‘S CLAIM FOR AVONDALE FACILITY‘S RESTRUCTURING COSTS​

* HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES - UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT RELATED TO AVONDALE RESTRUCTURING, $251 MILLION WILL BE TREATED AS ALLOWABLE COSTS - SEC FILING​

* HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES-ANTICIPATES MAJORITY OF RESTRUCTURING, SHUTDOWN RELATED COSTS WILL BE BILLED TO U.S. GOVERNMENT AND COLLECTED BY END OF 2018​

* HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES-SETTLEMENT RELATED TO AVONDALE RESTRUCTURING COSTS DOESN'T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT ON CO'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION