BRIEF-Huntsman raises Q3 expectations, comments on Hurricane Harvey impact
2017年9月18日 / 上午11点00分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Huntsman raises Q3 expectations, comments on Hurricane Harvey impact

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp

* Huntsman raises third quarter 2017 expectations and comments on the impact of Hurricane Harvey

* Huntsman Corp - ‍“Despite Hurricane Harvey, Huntsman expects strong total Q3 results that are better than Q2 results​”

* Huntsman- Due to Harvey, Port Neches turnaround to carry into Oct, in effect shifting estimated adj EBITDA impact of about $15 mln to $20 mln from Q3 to Q4

* Huntsman Corp - ‍Hurricane Harvey impact to Q3 adj EBITDA is currently estimated to be approximately $35 mln to $40 mln

* Huntsman-‍ impacts of Hurricane Harvey will mostly be in Performance Products segment, ethanolamines, and select other ethylene oxide derivative products​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

