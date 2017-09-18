BRIEF-Huntsman raises Q3 expectations, comments on Hurricane Harvey impact

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp

* Huntsman raises third quarter 2017 expectations and comments on the impact of Hurricane Harvey

* Huntsman Corp - ‍“Despite Hurricane Harvey, Huntsman expects strong total Q3 results that are better than Q2 results​”

* Huntsman- Due to Harvey, Port Neches turnaround to carry into Oct, in effect shifting estimated adj EBITDA impact of about $15 mln to $20 mln from Q3 to Q4

* Huntsman Corp - ‍Hurricane Harvey impact to Q3 adj EBITDA is currently estimated to be approximately $35 mln to $40 mln

* Huntsman-‍ impacts of Hurricane Harvey will mostly be in Performance Products segment, ethanolamines, and select other ethylene oxide derivative products​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: