BRIEF-Huntsman reports Q3 revenue of $2.17 bln
2017年10月27日 / 凌晨5点09分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Huntsman reports Q3 revenue of $2.17 bln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp

* Huntsman announces strong third quarter 2017 results; balance sheet transformed with significant debt reduction

* Q3 revenue $2.169 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.99 billion

* Qtrly diluted income per share was $0.60

* Qtrly adjusted diluted income per share was $0.67

* Qtrly adjusted EBITDA $340 million (16% EBITDA margin), impacted by $50 million from hurricane Harvey, compared to $234 million in prior year period

* ‍On October 25, 2017, made an additional $100 million early repayment of debt​

* ‍From beginning of 2016 to most recent quarter, net-debt reduced by 47%, from $4.5 billion to $2.4 billion​

* As of September 30, 2017, had $1,211 million of combined cash and unused borrowing capacity compared to $1,208 million as of December 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

