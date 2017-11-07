FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hurricanes cause disruptions in Tapestry's Florida facility in Q1
频道
专题
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 下午5点39分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Hurricanes cause disruptions in Tapestry's Florida facility in Q1

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tapestry Inc

* Tapestry- Movement of mid-autumn festival, reduced Chinese tourist flows, stockouts and shortages of certain products hurt sales in Q1 -conf call

* Tapestry- Due to hurricanes in North America, typhoons in Asia experienced disruption to Jacksonville, Florida distribution center in Q1

* Tapestry- Due to hurricanes there was disruption in Jacksonville, Florida distribution center in receiving shipments into facility and sending inventory out to stores

* Tapestry - Q1 sales at POS declined due to the rapid impact of spring 2017 door closures Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below