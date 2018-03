BRIEF-Husky Energy Establishes Cash Dividend Reports Qtrly FFO Per Share Basic $1.03

March 1 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc:

* HUSKY ENERGY ESTABLISHES CASH DIVIDEND; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND ANNUAL RESULTS

* HUSKY ENERGY INC - ESTABLISHED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.075 PER COMMON SHARE.

* HUSKY ENERGY INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE BASIC $1.03

* HUSKY ENERGY INC - QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC $0.66‍​

* HUSKY ENERGY INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE BASIC $0.66

* HUSKY ENERGY INC - QTRLY UPSTREAM PRODUCTION AVERAGED 320,400 BOE/DAY, COMPARED TO 327,000 BOE/DAY IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2016

* HUSKY ENERGY - QTRLY NET EARNINGS INCLUDED DEFERRED TAX RECOVERY OF APPROXIMATELY C$436 MILLION AS A RESULT OF NEW U.S. TAX LAW CHANGES ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)