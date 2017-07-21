FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 天前
BRIEF-Husky Energy qtrly net loss per common share - $0.10
2017年7月21日 / 上午11点22分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Husky Energy qtrly net loss per common share - $0.10

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc

* Husky energy reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 FFO per share c$0.71

* Husky energy - qtrly ‍average upstream production was 320,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/day), compared to 316,000 boe/day in Q2 of 2016.

* Qtrly net loss per common share - $0.10

* Husky energy inc - ‍annual production is expected to remain on track with company's guidance range of 320,000-335,000 boe/day​

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted net earnings per common share basic $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

