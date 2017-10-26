FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Husky Energy reports third quarter 2017 results
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 下午12点38分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Husky Energy reports third quarter 2017 results

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc

* Husky Energy reports third quarter 2017 results

* Husky Energy Inc - qtrly funds from operations per share, basic, $‍0.89​

* Husky Energy Inc - ‍qtrly downstream throughputs of 374,000 bbls/day, compared to 320,000 bbls/day in Q3 2016​

* Husky energy inc - for 2017, ‍annual production is expected to remain within 2017 guidance range of 320,000-335,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day​

* Husky Energy Inc - ‍capital spending guidance for 2017 has been reduced to $2.2-2.3 billion, excluding superior refinery deal​

* Husky energy - ‍decision to expand asphalt capacity in Lloydminster has been deferred and planned work at Lima refinery has been rescheduled to 2018​

* Husky Energy Inc - ‍qtrly total equivalent production, before royalties, 318 mboe/day versus 301​ mboe/day

* Husky Energy Inc - for 2017, ‍upstream operating costs are expected to remain at low end of 2017 guidance range of $14 to $15 per boe​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below