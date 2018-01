Jan 26 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc:

* HUSKY ENERGY TO RESUME SEAROSE OPERATIONS

* HUSKY ENERGY - LIFTED NOTICE TO SUSPEND OPERATIONS FOR SEAROSE FLOATING PRODUCTION, STORAGE AND OFFLOADING VESSEL AND ASSOCIATED FACILITIES​

* HUSKY ENERGY INC - ‍MARCH 2017 INCIDENT DID NOT RESULT IN ANY PRODUCT RELEASE OR ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT​

* HUSKY ENERGY INC - ‍SAFE AND CONTROLLED RESUMPTION OF OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO TAKE APPROXIMATELY THREE DAYS AT SEAROSE FPSO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: