BRIEF-Huttig Building Products announces five-year $250 mln credit facility

July 18 (Reuters) - Huttig Building Products Inc

* Huttig Building Products, Inc. announces five-year $250 million credit facility

* Huttig Building Products Inc says amendment increases borrowing capacity from $160 million to $250 million

* Huttig Building Products Inc - Entered into an agreement to amend and extend its $160 million senior secured credit facility

* Huttig Building Products Inc - Amendment reduces interest rate charges and extends facility for five years from execution date, to July 14, 2022

* Huttig Building Products - Amended facility may be increased to $300 million, through an uncommitted $50 million accordion feature, subject to certain conditions

* Huttig Building Products - Pricing for amended facility is based on libor plus 125 to 175 basis points, depending on levels of average borrowing availability

* Huttig Building Products Inc - Under prior facility amendment, pricing was at libor plus 150 to 225 basis points