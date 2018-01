BRIEF-Hyatt Configures Organization To Accelerate Growth

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp:

* HYATT CONFIGURES ORGANIZATION TO ACCELERATE GROWTH

* HYATT HOTELS CORP SAYS WILL REALIGN ITS CORPORATE LEADERSHIP TEAM AND OPERATIONS AND CHANGES ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q2 OF 2018

* ALSO CONSOLIDATING MANAGED AND FRANCHISED HOTEL OPERATIONS AND OWNER RELATIONS INTO ONE PORTFOLIO​

* LEGAL AND CORPORATE SERVICES PORTFOLIO IS ALSO BEING REALIGNED UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP​

* TO FORM NEW COMMERCIAL SERVICES PORTFOLIO AT EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE LEVEL

* AS A PART OF REALIGNMENT, TWO EXECUTIVES HAVE DECIDED TO TRANSITION OUT OF HYATT LATER IN 2018

* TO COMBINE GUEST AND CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT UNDER NEW CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

* MARYAM BANIKARIM‘S AND STEVE HAGGERTY‘S POSITIONS WILL BE ELIMINATED UPON THEIR DEPARTURES​

* GLOBAL CMO MARYAM BANIKARIM AND GLOBAL HEAD OF CAPITAL STRATEGY, FRANCHISING AND SELECT SERVICE STEVE HAGGERTY TO LEAVE CO

* ‍HAGGERTY WILL REMAIN AT HYATT AS A SPECIAL ADVISOR TO CEO THROUGH JULY​