FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Hyatt Hotels Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 中午12点20分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Hyatt Hotels Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp

* Hyatt reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share $0.68

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - raises full-year outlook for revpar and adjusted ebitda

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - ‍2017 comparable systemwide revpar is expected to increase approximately 1% to 3%, as compared to fiscal year 2016​

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $795 million to $815 million​

* Qtrly ‍comparable systemwide revpar increased 2.9%, including a decrease of 1.2% at comparable owned and leased hotels​

* Qtrly ‍comparable U.S. hotel revpar increased 1.4%​

* Qtrly ‍net hotel and net rooms growth was 10% and 7%, respectively​

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - ‍2017 net income is expected to be approximately $173 million to $201 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below