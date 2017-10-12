BRIEF-Hyatt Hotels says disocovered signs of card breach

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp:

* Discovered signs of & then resolved unauthorized access to payment card info from cards entered or swiped at some Hyatt-managed locations

* Unauthorized access to payment card info from cards entered or swiped at some Hyatt-managed locations occurred between March 18 & July 2

* Understand unauthorized access to card data caused by insertion of malicious software code from third party onto certain hotel IT systems‍​

* No indication that information beyond cardholder name, card number, expiration date, internal verification code was involved Source text: (bit.ly/2g5oiad) Further company coverage: