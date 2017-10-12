FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hyatt Hotels says disocovered signs of card breach
2017年10月12日 / 晚上7点59分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Hyatt Hotels says disocovered signs of card breach

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp:

* Discovered signs of & then resolved unauthorized access to payment card info from cards entered or swiped at some Hyatt-managed locations

* Unauthorized access to payment card info from cards entered or swiped at some Hyatt-managed locations occurred between March 18 & July 2

* Understand unauthorized access to card data caused by insertion of malicious software code from third party onto certain hotel IT systems‍​

* No indication that information beyond cardholder name, card number, expiration date, internal verification code was involved Source text: (bit.ly/2g5oiad) Further company coverage:

