BRIEF-Hyatt Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.26
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月2日

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp:

* Hyatt reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - qtrly ‍comparable systemwide revpar increased 1.6%, including a decrease of 1.1% at comparable owned and leased hotels​

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - ‍raises midpoint of full-year outlook for revpar and adjusted ebitda​

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - ‍2017 comparable systemwide revpar expected to increase approximately 2.5% to 3%, compared to fiscal year 2016​

* Hyatt Hotels Corp - ‍announces three-year plan to sell $1.5 billion of real estate holdings​

* Hyatt Hotels Corp-‍ 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $300 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

