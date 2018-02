BRIEF-Hyatt Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.23

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp:

* HYATT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62

* U.S. AND SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE REVPAR INCREASED 3.0% AND 3.8%, RESPECTIVELY

* INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE

* FY 2018 NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $176 MILLION TO $215 MILLION

* FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $805 MILLION TO $825 MILLION

* FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $350 MILLION

* FY 2018 COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 1% TO 3%, AS COMPARED TO FISCAL YEAR 2017

* HYATT HOTELS - IN FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TO GROW UNITS, ON A NET ROOMS BASIS, BY ABOUT 6.0% TO 6.5%, REFLECTING APPROXIMATELY 60 NEW HOTEL OPENINGS

* HYATT HOTELS - IN FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TO RETURN AT LEAST $300 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS ON ITS STOCK & SHARE REPURCHASES

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.22 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S