BRIEF-Hyperloop One closes series B-1 round of $85 mln
2017年9月21日 / 下午12点59分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Hyperloop One closes series B-1 round of $85 mln

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Hyperloop One

* Hyperloop One closes series B-1 round of $85 million

* ‍Hyperloop says latest one series B-1 round brings total financing raised by Hyperloop One to $245 million since its founding in 2014​

* Hyperloop One - ‍advanced discussions to demonstrate hyperloop One technology have taken place with governments of Netherlands and Finland​

* Hyperloop says new, existing investors in funding round include Caspian Vc Partners as a part of Summa Group, GE Ventures, WTI and Khosla ventures​

* ‍Hyperloop one says has been in discussions for several months with number of governments around world about developing Hyperloop One projects​

* ‍Hyperloop One says already completed feasibility studies for Hyperloop One projects in Dubai, United Kingdom, Russia and United States​ Source text for Eikon:

