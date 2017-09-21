FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月21日 / 下午4点04分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-iA Financial acquires Dealers Assurance Co, Southwest Reinsure​

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc:

* iA financial group expands its car dealer business to the us

* Says deal for ‍US$135 million​

* Says deal ‍is expected to be modestly accretive to earnings in 2018, to contribute $0.05 per share in 2019​

* Says acquisition will be financed from cash on hand, reduce co’s solvency ratio by about 8 percentage points

* Says ‍signed agreement to buy shares of privately-owned, us-based dealers assurance company,southwest reinsure​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

