* IAC/Interactivecorp - qtrly ‍GAAP diluted EPS $0.70; qtrly adjusted EPS $0.74; qtrly revenue $767.4 million versus $745.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $757.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S