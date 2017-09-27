FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IAC prices upsized private offering of $450 mln of 0.875% exchangeable senior notes due 2022
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月27日 / 下午12点39分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-IAC prices upsized private offering of $450 mln of 0.875% exchangeable senior notes due 2022

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - IAC/InterActivecorp

* IAC announces pricing of upsized private offering of $450,000,000 of 0.875% exchangeable senior notes due 2022

* IAC/InterActivecorp - ‍issuer estimates that proceeds from offering will be approximately $434.7 million after deducting fees and estimated expenses​‍​

* IAC/InterActivecorp -‍pricing of private offering by its unit of $450 million aggregate principal amount of its exchangeable senior notes due 2022​

* IAC/InterActivecorp -notes bear interest at fixed rate of 0.875% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

