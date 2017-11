Nov 7 (Reuters) - IAMGOLD Corp:

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $268.8 million

* IAMGOLD corp - ‍on track to meet production and cost guidance for year​

* IAMGOLD corp qtrly ‍attributable gold production of 217,000 oz, up 3pct​

* IAMGOLD Corp-qtrly ‍all-in sustaining costs of $969/oz sold, down 7pct from Q3/16​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $271.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S