BRIEF-IBC Advanced Alloys Narrows 1H Loss By 59 Pct YoY

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ibc Advanced Alloys Corp:

* IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS REPORTS FISCAL Q2 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP - CO NARROWS ITS FISCAL 1H 2018 LOSS FOR PERIOD BY 59% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS - CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUE UP 32% IN QUARTER TO $4.7 MILLION, AS COMPARED TO $3.6 MILLION IN QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP - REITERATES GOAL OF ACHIEVING PROFITABILITY IN FIRST CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: